Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader - Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader is set to make history as the first main event following the PFL's acquisition of Bellator late last year and it was recently announced that there will be a lot at stake as a massive showdown with Francis Ngannou awaits the winner.

Despite both fighters being heavyweights, there is a clear size discrepancy as the Brazilian is much larger. Ferreira stands at 6-foot-8 and officially weighed in at 262.3 pounds, which could give him a slight advantage. He also has the reach advantage as he is listed as having an 85-inch reach compared to the Arizona native's 74-inch reach.

Meanwhile, Bader stands at 6-2 and officially weighed in at 231 pounds, which means he will be giving up 30 pounds to the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner. It hasn't been the first time that the former two-division Bellator champion was the smaller fighter in a heavyweight bout, which it hasn't affected him so far as he has remained unbeaten in all his heavyweight bouts since moving up in 2018.

Ferreira has been the more active fighter as he competed in the 2023 PFL regular season, which saw him compete on four occasions including his second TKO win over Denis Goltsov in the finals to win the heavyweight championship. The bout against Goltsov took place this past November, so his timing could be on point against the Bellator heavyweight champion.

'Darth', on the other hand, most recently competed at Bellator 290 last February, where he earned a first round TKO win over Fedor Emelianenko.

He was scheduled to defend his title against Linton Vassell at the milestone Bellator 300 event last October, but Vassell was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an illness the week of the fight and resulted in Bader unfortunately being removed from the card as well.

Even though the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner has the size advantage, youth and activity on his side, the reigning Bellator heavyweight champion has a lot more cage experience. Bader has competed in 39 professional bouts and has an MMA record of 31-7-1, while Ferreira has competed in 18 professional bouts and has an MMA record of 12-3-3.

It will be interesting to see who will get their hand raised and welcome Ngannou to the PFL SmartCage later this year.