Renato Moicano issues final verdict on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight: "I think he's the real deal"

Renato Moicano shared his opinion on the potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria matchup, which has become a subject of discussion among the MMA fans worldwide. Moicano praised Topuria's skills and backed him to prevail over Makhachev.

After Topuria's move to lightweight, many expected him to challenge Makhachev in the main event of UFC 317. However, their title fight didn't materialize as the Dagestani chose to advance to welterweight, vacating his 155 pound belt.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano voiced his admiration for Topuria, citing his recent octagon performances and asserted that the Spaniard posed a threat to Makhachev, saying:

''I would like to watch Islam and Topuria and I think right now, Ilia Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev. I think so...we know it's very hard to knock Volkanovski out, you know? How good Volkanovski show up on his last performance against a very dangerous guy...and Max Holloway. Max Holloway just went to the lightweight division on the beginning of the last year, knocked one of the most dangerous guys on the division and then got back to 45 and got knocked out by Topuria.''

Moicano continued:

''So that shows, Topuria is, I think he's the real deal. And I think with his grappling, and like the way he moves his head and his boxing, I think he would impose a lot of trouble to Islam Makhachev. But now it's just speculation. We're not gonna see that fight anytime soon, let's see what Charles and Topuria are gonna do.''

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Michael Bisping believes the Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight can still happen

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria were expected to face each other in a superfight, but Makhachev's move to welterweight halted their potential matchup from taking place. The Dagestani fighter is now likely to face Jack Della Maddalena, while Topuria is scheduled to meet Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28.

According to Michael Bisping, their fight might still happen if Topuria decides to pursue a third belt. In a recent YouTube video, Bisping stated:

''If Islam [Makhachev] beats Jack Della Maddalena…Islam vs. Topuria. These two are destined to meet. If Islam goes up to 170 and becomes the champ, Ilia Topuria is going to say, ‘I want to go up to 170.’ … Given the star power Ilia Topuria has, there’s a really good chance the UFC makes that matchup.”

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (2:39):

