Renato Moicano makes case for UFC to award TKO shares as fighter incentives: "Reward success, build the future"

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has proposed a novel idea of revenue sharing between the fighter and promotion. An outspoken supporter of the Austrian school of economics, Moicano's proposal has garnered attention.

In recent tweets, the Brazilian suggested that if the UFC gave TKO shares to fighters based on their performance, it would benefit everyone. On one hand, fighters would gain long-term financial security, while on the other hand, the UFC would benefit from loyalty and investment from its top stars.

"If the UFC gave TKO shares to fighters based on performance, it would benefit everyone - fighters earn long-term financial security, and the promotion strengthens loyalty and investment from its biggest stars. Reward success, build the future. #UFC #TKO," Moicano tweeted.

Trending

He acknowledged that since fighters are independent contractors, this idea would require changes to contracts and compliance with SEC regulations. Nevertheless, the 10th-ranked lightweight is confident in it.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Renato Moicano's tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Renato Moicano’s last fight ended in the first round of a lightweight title bout against Islam Makhachev, the pound-for-pound king, at UFC 311. Moicano was scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush, but he stepped in on just one day's notice after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew due to an injury.

Renato Moicano opens up about loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

After his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, Renato Moicano appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, reflecting on the fight's outcome. The Brazilian shared he had been getting negative feedback after the PPV event.

Moicano acknowledged that there was nothing he could do to change the fight's result. He admitted that he deserved the criticism and negative comments, especially after speaking boldly in the past.

However, Moicano claimed that the criticism didn’t bother him, and his focus was on his future in MMA. The 35-year-old mentioned he had made good money and planned to invest, but his main focus now was getting another shot at the title.

Moreover, he emphasized that despite his age, he still felt in his prime and was determined to win more fights. 'Money Moicano' is confident that a four-fight winning streak against contenders would bag him a second title shot.

He also addressed the criticism that Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett directed at him. Moicano claimed Pimblett would've also not fared well if he had taken a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev.

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.