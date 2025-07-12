  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Renato Moicano shares bold prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev fight: "If he does that, he will be the greatest of all time"

Renato Moicano shares bold prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev fight: "If he does that, he will be the greatest of all time"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 12, 2025 03:25 GMT
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev's (left) former opponent Renato Moicano (middle) favors Ilia Topuria (right) in potential super fight. [Images courtesy: @islam_makhachev, @renato_moicano_ufc, and @iliatopuria on Instagram]

One of the biggest what-ifs in the minds of MMA fans is what would happen in a fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Many in the fight community have already given their verdict on the potential fight, and now Renato Moicano has shared his two cents on the matter.

Ad

Despite being handed a decisive first-round submission defeat by Makhachev at UFC 311, the Brazilian doesn't believe the former pound-for-pound king would fare well against the hard-hitting 'El Matador'.

During an appearance on the MMA Today Fight Talk podcast, the lightweight contender touched on the Georgian-born Spaniard's intentions to chase the Dagestani to welterweight in pursuit of a third UFC title, while giving his verdict on the potential superfight:

"I think Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev, that's my opinion, that's what I think. I hope [the] UFC lets him move up and fight; that would be amazing. [1]45 champion, [1]55 champion, and then 170, that's amazing. I think if he does that, he'd be the greatest of all time. So, it's a great time to be alive and to be a UFC fan."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Ad

Topuria, currently the pound-for-pound king of the UFC, holds a resume few can rival. He's undefeated in his 17 MMA bouts, and his KOs of UFC legends Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira are considered by many as the greatest three-fight run in MMA history.

Check out Ilia Topuria's KO win over Charles Oliveira below:

youtube-cover
Ad

When Renato Moicano predicted he could "finish" Ilia Topuria

While Ilia Topuria is one of the most feared strikers in the UFC, Renato Moicano believes 'El Matador' wouldn't fare well against him in the octagon. As the 36-year-old sees it, he'd be able to outgrapple the power puncher.

In an old interview with Ariel Helwani, Moicano was weighing in on Topuria's intentions of transitioning to the lightweight division, when he asserted his confidence in finishing the 28-year-old on the ground:

Ad
"To be honest, I think he'd knock out a lot of people. He is very good... But in my defence, I think I would finish him, because I'm not a striker, I'm a grappler, and if I get his back, I can finish him 100%."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

youtube-cover

While Topuria is now primarily seen as a striker by the MMA fandom, he also possesses elite jiu-jitsu skills. 'El Matador' notably finished seven of his eight non-UFC fights via submission.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications