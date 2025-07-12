Renato Moicano shares bold prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev fight: "If he does that, he will be the greatest of all time"

One of the biggest what-ifs in the minds of MMA fans is what would happen in a fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Many in the fight community have already given their verdict on the potential fight, and now Renato Moicano has shared his two cents on the matter.

Despite being handed a decisive first-round submission defeat by Makhachev at UFC 311, the Brazilian doesn't believe the former pound-for-pound king would fare well against the hard-hitting 'El Matador'.

During an appearance on the MMA Today Fight Talk podcast, the lightweight contender touched on the Georgian-born Spaniard's intentions to chase the Dagestani to welterweight in pursuit of a third UFC title, while giving his verdict on the potential superfight:

"I think Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev, that's my opinion, that's what I think. I hope [the] UFC lets him move up and fight; that would be amazing. [1]45 champion, [1]55 champion, and then 170, that's amazing. I think if he does that, he'd be the greatest of all time. So, it's a great time to be alive and to be a UFC fan."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Topuria, currently the pound-for-pound king of the UFC, holds a resume few can rival. He's undefeated in his 17 MMA bouts, and his KOs of UFC legends Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira are considered by many as the greatest three-fight run in MMA history.

Check out Ilia Topuria's KO win over Charles Oliveira below:

When Renato Moicano predicted he could "finish" Ilia Topuria

While Ilia Topuria is one of the most feared strikers in the UFC, Renato Moicano believes 'El Matador' wouldn't fare well against him in the octagon. As the 36-year-old sees it, he'd be able to outgrapple the power puncher.

In an old interview with Ariel Helwani, Moicano was weighing in on Topuria's intentions of transitioning to the lightweight division, when he asserted his confidence in finishing the 28-year-old on the ground:

"To be honest, I think he'd knock out a lot of people. He is very good... But in my defence, I think I would finish him, because I'm not a striker, I'm a grappler, and if I get his back, I can finish him 100%."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

While Topuria is now primarily seen as a striker by the MMA fandom, he also possesses elite jiu-jitsu skills. 'El Matador' notably finished seven of his eight non-UFC fights via submission.

