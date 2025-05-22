Renato Moicano shares unfiltered take on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, compares 'Bones' to Conor McGregor

Renato Moicano criticized Jon Jones' stance on the title unification bout against interim title holder Tom Aspinall. The potential bout remains one of the most anticipated fights in MMA, but it has been a significant source of frustration for fight fans and Aspinall, as Jones has frequently shifted his stance on it, with his recent comments suggesting that he may retire from competition.

During his recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano, a UFC lightweight contender and popular podcaster, drew parallels between Jones' behavior and Conor McGregor's actions.

McGregor was expected to fight Michael Chandler following the conclusion of TUF Season 31. However, due to various factors - primarily on McGregor's side - this fight was delayed and ultimately cancelled, causing Chandler to lose two years of his professional MMA career.

Moicano commented:

"I honestly think the UFC should speak to Jon Jones, because it's just been too much time. Jon Jones is doing the same thing that Conor McGregor did to Michael Chandler - just trying to make the guy lose time."

Referring to the latest video of Jones where he said he was "done" fighting, Moicano added:

"I think it's time for Tom Aspinall to fight somebody else for the belt."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (0:01):

Renato Moicano's take on whether avoiding the Tom Aspinall fight will tarnish Jon Jones' legacy

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. While his career at light heavyweight includes victories over some of the sport's elite competitors, his foray into the heavyweight division has been less definitive.

The departure of former champion Francis Ngannou from the UFC before Jones made his heavyweight transition, combined with Jones' refusal to fight Tom Aspinall, has sparked discussions about whether 'Bones' has missed out on legacy-defining matches in the division.

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Moicano shared his views on whether this situation would negatively affect Jones' legacy in the sport.

Moicano responded:

"I don't think so. I would like to watch Jones against Ngannou at the time, and against Tom Aspinall. But, not fighting them, I don't think will hurt his legacy. But if he had fought both of these guys, he would cement his legacy as the greatest of all time, no doubt." [0:42]

The idea of the UFC moving to Netflix as its primary broadcasting partner has been floating around for a while. Moicano believes that the UFC must "be very clever" in dealing with the Jones situation in absence of big stars such as Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor.

