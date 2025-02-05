ONE Championship's blockbuster ONE 168: Denver card didn't just produce magic inside the circle.

According to a Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation report, ONE 168 generated $18 million in total economic impact for the Greater Denver Region in August last year.

In its press release, ONE Championship stated that the funds generated from ONE 168 were on par with similar events of its size held at Ball Arena, the home stadium of the 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Hanna Scovill, Economist and Senior Manager of Economic Competitiveness for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Metro Denver EDC, said:

"This event successfully attracted a substantial number of out-of-state visitors, significantly boosting Colorado’s economy and supporting local jobs through $15 million new dollars to the state. This underscores the importance of supporting the region’s thriving arts, culture, and entertainment industry, which provides unmatched talent and incredible economic growth for Colorado.”

As per the report, more than half of the near-capacity crowd that filled Ball Arena during ONE 168 was from out-of-state and they generated roughly $15 million in economic impact.

The card also generated an estimated $6.3 million in labor income for Colorado residents, with 146 jobs supported.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in the report:

"We are incredibly proud to have generated $18 million in economic impact for the greater Denver region during ONE 168 this past September, as well as $108 million in media value from our global broadcast and digital stream for our partners. ONE Championship has some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we would like to thank them for traveling in, along with all our fans in Colorado for attending and making the event such a memorable night."

He added:

"We would also like to thank our local partners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce for their support in making the event such a huge success. We look forward to creating more unforgettable memories and having a similar impact on the local economies in our continued U.S. expansion.”

As per ONE Championship's press release, it's set to return to the United States later this year, with further details set to be announced.

ONE Championship set for two massive cards in Qatar and Japan

After massive growth in 2024, ONE Championship pulled out all the stops in putting on huge shows in the first quarter of 2025.

The promotion has scheduled two blockbuster cards this month and in March, with ONE 171: Qatar going down on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar and ONE 172 on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

