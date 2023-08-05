Reports: UFC 291 was played across 347 theaters and collected $308,825 at the box office

UFC 291 took place on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event featured power-packed performances, including Justin Gaethje's shocking knockout of Dustin Poirier, and Alex Pereira's hard-fought win over Jan Blachowicz.

According to @jedigoodman, the event was played across 347 theaters and amassed a total of $308,825 at the box office.

In this highly anticipated pay-per-view, Alex Pereira debuted in the light heavyweight division and Dustin Poirier squared off against Justin Gaethje. Both bouts lived up to the hype and put on a show for the fans. Besides these two major fights, lightweight legend Tony Ferguson also competed against Bobby Green, losing via third-round submission.

Chael Sonnen believes Jan Blachowicz did enough to get his hand raised against Alex Pereira at UFC 291

Chael Sonnen weighed in on Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291. Blachowicz lost to Pereira in a close fight by split decision and later called it a robbery.

Sonnen didn't go as far as Blachowicz but felt that the Pole should have been declared the victor over 'Poatan'.

'The American Gangster' believes that the judges got it wrong and stated that Pereira would have lost the fight if the bout had been scored with logic and more close observation.

Expressing his thoughts on the UFC 291 co-main event on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said:

“There’s no reasonable world where Alex Pereira won that fight and that’s not Chael’s opinion. That’s math. He lost Rounds 1 and 3. He didn't have 10-8 round at Round 2 and if he did, he would have got what's known as a draw, which is not what he was given.”

He added:

“It wasn’t a robbery. I have seen worse. It was wrong... You can look at takedowns, you could look at attempts, you could look at strikes, you could look at kicks, you could look at defense and see who slipped more punches. There was nothing by the numbers that could get you to a belief that Alex won."

