“Retain them for as long as possible” - Prajanchai making sure strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts remain in Thailand

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is confident he can get the job done this weekend and bring the 26 pounds of gold back home where he says it belongs.

Prajanchai is set to defend his gold in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' when he takes on dangerous Englishman Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28.

Speaking to INN Sports in a recent interview, Prajanchai says he is proud to be a two-sport world champion and wants to reign in this division for as long as he can.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"I’m immensely proud of my two world titles in different rule sets. I’ll strive to retain them for as long as possible, alongside the Thai people."

Prajanchai is one of the most decorated and celebrated world champions in the world's largest martial arts organization. Against Barboza, however, the 30-year-old double champ feels he needs to proceed with caution, as the United Kingdom fighter possesses devastating power.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Prajanchai back in action.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Ellis Badr Barboza headline stacked ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Two-sport world titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video.

The two lock horns in the main event, with the show broadcasting live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the US and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.