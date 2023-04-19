Retired adult film star set to throw down against famous Muay Thai veteran 

Nong Natt, a former adult film star, has announced that she will be competing in Muay Thai this year. Kesarin Chaichalermpol, popularly known as Nong Natt, is scheduled to take on Muay Thai veteran Pareploy Saeaia on the 12th of May this year.

On Instagram, where Natt boasts over a million followers, she said:

"When Tawan Chai, the world champion said that I was fitter than him. I don't believe that I am fitter. Do you want Chai to train with me? 😂 Tomorrow, we will return to the boxing arena. After the boxing match in June. That time, I didn't go back to touch again. Today, let me go to practice Full body first. 😅"

Her opponent is a trained veteran of almost 50 fights and has faced a number of legitimate opponents in the past. Nong Natt's last opponent, on the other hand, was another model, and their fight only lasted roughly two minutes, with both failing to land any significant strikes or combinations.

Check out Pareploy Saeaia's striking below:

On her Instagram, we can see that she constantly posts Muay Thai related content, and is always in the gym sharpening her toolkit. Nong Natt, on the other hand, has very little training footage available. As a result, it's difficult to assess where she stands compared to her opponent. If her previous fight is anything to go by, her prospects don't appear to be very bright.

The card will be headlined by Muay Thai specialist Kongklai Anny and Khunharnlek Singwamin

Even though the fight between Nong Natt and Pareploy Saeaia may be more of a show than an actual bout intended for purists, the card they will be fighting on is anything but.

The card is scheduled to be headlined by Kongklai AnnyMuayThai and Khunharnlek Singwamin. Both are ONE Championship caliber fighters, and have fought at the iconic Lumpinee stadium.

This should be a treat for fans, as Kongklai AnnyMuayThai is a relentless fighter who always brings firefights to his opponents. Most recently, he faced fellow Muay Thai star, Superball Ted99 in an explosive bout that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Check out the intense bout between Kongklai AnnyMuayThai and Superball Ted99 here:

