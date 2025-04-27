Retired strongman Eddie Hall sets internet ablaze with 30-second TKO win in MMA debut: "That training with Aspinall paid off" 

Eddie Hall's MMA debut, which ended in a knockout victory, has caught the attention of combat sports fans worldwide. Many voiced their appraisal for Hall's impressive performance.

Hall took on former five-time World’s Strongest Man title holder Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 this past weekend at PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland.

Given his prior experience in mixed martial arts, many people anticipated that Pudzianowski would win. However, the Brit wasted no time in demonstrating his dominnace, delivering vicious strikes on the Polish fighter from the start. The 48-year-old then attempted a double-leg takedown, but was unsuccessful as Hall went for devastating ground and pound, causing the referee to step in and end the fight in the opening round.

Check out Eddie Hall's KO finish below (via ACD MMA's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''That training with Aspinall paid off''

Another one stated:

''He has now shown the world that his strength could also be used in real combat situations''

Other fans wrote:

''The fu*k was ref waiting for haha??? Fu*king 300 pound man was hammering Pudzian on the ground for 10 seconds''

''You gotta respect Eddie Hall. He is one of a very rare breed of human beings who are absolute genetic monsters BUT he's also capable of being really athletic & finds ways to utilize his strengths. Where so many strongmen aren't able to do anything athletic''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Before the Mariusz Pudzianowski fight, KSW co-founder Martin Lewandowski hinted at a potential matchup between Hall and PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, the 37-year-old hilariously downplayed the reports during his post-fight interview, saying:

''I would rather get fu*ked up the a*s by the devil than fight Francis Ngannou. I’m not fighting Francis Ngannou, that’s not happening, no. Let’s just not mention my name anywhere near that name.”

Check out Eddie Hall's comments below (3:28):

