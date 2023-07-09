Retired UFC champ Mark Coleman credits disgraced influencer Liver King for helping him make a comeback to competitive sports

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman is making a return to the squared circle in October this year. His anticipated return hasn't been possible without help.

While speaking to MMA reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, Coleman credited internet influencer Liver King for helping him get back into combat sports.

"I started January 1, Liver King good friend of mine...He challenged me, I ain't worked out one time in 12 years since my last fight. I completely went the opposite direction of my whole life, got fat, got lazy, drank a lot, I was a hardcore alcoholic."

Mark Coleman has signed with Celebrity Boxing and is supposed to make his debut on October 14, 2023. The promotion is looking for a celebrity opponent for Coleman in a match consisting of three two-minute rounds. 'The Hammer' last fought in the UFC in 2010 at UFC 109 against Randy Couture, before hanging up his gloves.

The UFC Hall of Famer has stuck around MMA despite drawing the curtains on his career over a decade ago. He is mostly seen coaching his friend, the UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown.

Mark Coleman had a fiery response to Conor McGregor after his call-out to the Hall of Famer

Mark Coleman's return to the squared circle in a celebrity boxing match prompted Conor McGregor to show interest in the bout. The inaugural UFC heavyweight champion last competed in the octagon in 2010, losing by submission to Randy Couture.

'The Notorious' posted a tweet accepting the challenge against Coleman in a boxing bout. As long as he deleted his tweet, Coleman took to Facebook and trained his guns on McGregor. The 'Hammer' proposed a boxing match,since he believes that he'd beat McGregor easily in MMA, even at 58.

“Hey, Notorious MMA. Conor McGregor. I’m a big fan, thank you for calling me out,” Coleman said in a Facebook video. “It has to be boxing, I smash you in MMA, you know that. You did steal a round from Khabib but that’s at 155. Boxing, probably go to a decision. We’ll see who wins that. But, I want a red panty night! Sober is cool, Conor will die! For life.”

