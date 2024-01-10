“Retreat to Costa Rica and surf every day” – Kade Ruotolo lays out his 10-year plan after martial arts career 

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo plans on putting in 10 years of work in the world of combat sports before retreating to Costa Rica to spend his days surfing in the sun.

On Friday, January 28, Ruotolo will head to Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, to defend his title as part of a stacked ONE 165 event.

He is scheduled to put his title on the line against familiar foe Tommy Langaker as the two run back their instant classic from ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year. On that night, Ruotolo emerged victorious via unanimous decision following a spectacular 10-minute chess match.

Already plotting out a potential move into mixed martial arts soon, Kade Ruotolo shared some insight into his long-term goals during a recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid with Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen.

“My 10-year plan is to take advantage of my prime and then retreat to Costa Rica and surf every day and stuff like that,” Ruotolo said.

Kade Ruotolo continues to dominate the world of submission grappling

Until then, Kade Ruotolo will continue to dominate the world of submission grappling.

Thus far, he has bested every man ONE Championship has put in front of him, including Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki, four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev, and IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel.

His ONE 165 opponent, Tommy Langaker, may have come up short in their first meeting last year, but the Norwegian standout has more than proven himself worthy of another shot, earning wins against two-time BJJ world champion Renato Canuto and the aforementioned Uali Kurzhev.

Are you excited to see Ruotolo and Langaker run it back in the Land of the Rising Sun?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.