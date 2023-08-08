‘Reug Reug’ wants world title shot with Anatoly Malykhin after beating ‘Buchecha’: “This is my belt”

Following the biggest win of his promising MMA career, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane believes he is more than ready for a world title shot.

The much-improved Senegalese wrestler put on a statement-making performance at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, when he stopped the Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida hype train dead in its tracks.

After taking away the Brazilian’s unblemished record, ‘Reug Reug’ made it clear that he is not afraid of another undefeated fighter, Anatoly Malykhin.

In fact, the 971 MMA and Black Panther Sports standout is extremely confident that he can dethrone the mighty Russian juggernaut and capture his heavyweight crown.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in his post-event interview, ‘Reug Reug’ claimed he should be the next man in line for a shot at 26 pounds of solid gold:

“ONE Championship, this is my home. This is my belt, you know? I am ready. It doesn't make sense for me to wait you know I shouldn't be waiting. ONE Championship is my house and this is my belt so I should be fighting [Malykhin next].”

Watch the full interview below:

For sure, Malykhin wouldn’t be too thrilled with ‘Reug Reug’s sentiments about the belt being his. Then again, the 31-year-old powerhouse looked better than ever against ‘Buchecha’ and has truly made the jump from a promising prospect to a possible No.1 contender.

Known for his formidable wrestling base and powerful strikes, it’s going to be interesting to see how ‘Reug Reug’s set of skills matches up against a destroyer like Malykhin.

However, a world title shot might be uncertain for ‘Reug Reug’ at the moment, since the streaking Amir Aliakbari has also staked his claim for a rematch with the double champ.

The replay of ‘Reug Reug’s career-defining win at ONE Fight Night 13 is available for replay free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.