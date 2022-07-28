Watch: Revisiting Islam Makhachev's fastest UFC knockout against Gleison Tibau

MMA is a sport where fans can expect drawn-out five-rounders as well as split-second finishes. Let's take a look at highly touted lightweight Islam Makhachev's fastest finish in the UFC.

The 30-year-old's quickest finish came against Gleison Tibau at UFC 220. Makhachev finished the Brazilian via KO just fifty-seven seconds into the first round. It was a jab-overhand left from the Russian that flatlined Tibau. UFC 220 was the sambo maestro's fifth appearance in the promotion

Watch Makhachev flooring Gleison Tibau with a beautiful overhand left below:

Interestingly enough, Gleison Tibau had previously also fought Makhachev's long-time friend and lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Brazilian lost his UFC 148 fight against Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision.

In an interview with Match TV, 'The Eagle' revealed that Tibau was the toughest opponent of his UFC career.

The No.4-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight win streak. The Russian is 22-1 as a professional. His only loss came in a TKO loss at the hands of Adriano Martins at UFC 192.

The upcoming UFC 280 card is built around the vacant lightweight title clash between former champion Charles Oliveira and Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says that Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Olivera is the most exciting fight of the year

In a recent interview with The Mike Finch Show, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Numagomedov stated that the upcoming UFC 280 clash between 'do Bronx' and Islam Makhachev is the most exciting fight of the year.

'The Eagle' explained that it was extremely rare for two fighters holding double-digit win streaks to cross paths. Nurmagomedov added that this upcoming fight was almost as rare as the fight between him and Tony Ferguson that never happened:

"This for me like a fan of MMA, is like the most exciting fight of this year right now. Eleven win streak [Oliveira] vs. ten win streak [Makhachev]. I don't think ever UFC make [a fight] like this... It's supposed to be like me vs. Ferguson, but it never happened. Now it's Islam vs. Charles, dream fight."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about the UFC 280 lightweight title fight below:

Furthermore, Khabib Nurmagomedov added that team Makhachev will be moving to Dubai 40 days before the fight to avoid any jet lag and acclimatization issues.

Since retiring, 'The Eagle' has settled comfortably into a coaching role and can be seen octagon side in all of Islam Makhachev's fights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far