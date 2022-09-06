“Athletes are fully hydrated” - Rich Franklin explains why ONE Championship's weight and hydration tests lead to exciting fights

Since its inception, ONE Championship has given fans exciting events with some of the best fighters in the world. Showcasing multiple combat sports disciplines including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, the promotion has set itself apart from every other major martial arts organization in the world.

Another way that ONE Championship stands out from the rest is with its policies in place to protect fighters from extreme weight-cutting tactics. While it seems like fighters in certain organizations are depleting their bodies, even fainting at times during the weigh-in process, ONE Championship’s focus on fighter safety is refreshing.

ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin recently spoke about the importance of the promotion’s hydration tests during an appearance on Food Truck Diaries, hosted by Brendan Schaub. Franklin believes that ONE’s high percentage finish rate directly relates to its weight-cutting policies and hydration tests.

“One of the reasons we have a 70% finish rate and really exciting fights in ONE Championship is because the athletes are fully hydrated. You’re not coming in depleting and performing. If you and I are fighting each other and we both have to cut, it’s like well we now have to manage our weight cuts right, so we’re gonna come back and perform at a percentage of our optimal level because we’ve been dehydrated.”

With both fighters entering their respective bouts hydrated, it ensures that each competitor is able to bring their absolute best, leading to a higher level of competition and an improved potential for three or five-round wars and spectacular finishes.

Franklin continued:

“So it’s now who can do it better, can I come back to 95% and you only make it to 90% so instead we’re both at a 100% performance level because we’re both hydrated and we’re able to put 100% on the line. I think that’s one of the reasons why we have exciting fights.”

Catch the full episode below:

ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin shares how weight and hydration are tested

In order for ONE Championship athletes to step into the circle, they must both weigh in successfully and pass a hydration test to ensure they drop excess weight safely.

ONE VP Rich Franklin provided some additional details on how the process is implemented during an appearance on Morning Kombat.

“The intent of the hydration protocol, what we do is when the athletes come in during fight week, they get tested for their hydration and their weight so the process works like this. Two days before the match you walk in, you pee, we test your urine for the specific gravity and see what your hydration is.”

Franklin continued to explain the process, saying:

“If you’re on hydration, you step on the scale. You have to make hydration and weight simultaneously. If you do that, a day before the fight, you repeat the same process, you have to make hydration and weight simultaneously.”

Catch Franklin's explanation in the video below:

