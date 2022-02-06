Rich Franklin picks his team of four to participate in ‘The Apprentice’ helicopter crash challenge

Rich Franklin's appearance on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition featured arguably the most challenging physical task of the entire first season. Candidates were divided into two teams and had to escape from a simulated helicopter crash. The team with the fastest time would win, and of course, there was a lot at stake.

Rich Franklin watched idly by as both teams struggled through the challenge. The ONE Championship VP later revealed that his only regret was not being able to participate in the challenge himself.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Rich Franklin looked back fondly at his episode on The Apprentice and revealed the team of four ONE fighters he would bring into the helicopter crash challenge, should he be given a chance to relive it.

“I would select Janet Todd for obvious reasons. I have not spent a lot of time with Janet, but she seems to have a somewhat laidback personality and she is wicked smart. She’s an aerospace engineer with a master’s degree, so that’s an obvious choice there.”

That's a great choice, obviously. Next up, Rich Franklin picked one of the all-time greats.

“I would choose Demetrious Johnson because he and I came from the same camp. If you can go through an entire career with Matt Hume, then I know what kind of grit you’re made of. Also, DJ is a very smart businessman, so he would be a great, obvious choice.”

Demetrious Johnson and Janet Todd, that right there is already a winning combination. However, Rich Franklin went further and chose two more outstanding fighters.

“I would also choose Stamp Fairtex. I would do this because in one of the episodes of 'ONE Warrior Series' when I traveled to Thailand, Stamp and I played this mathematical tic-tac-toe game. She beat me, and I would like to say I let her win just because she was one of my competitors, but I did not. I was really trying to win that game, but I could not. So, given the fact that Stamp is pretty smart when it comes to that and then also, her ability to quickly adapt across sports in ONE Championship, it makes her a candidate I would select for this.”

“I think the other person would be Brandon Vera. I’ve known Brandon for years, and he’s a pretty smart business guy. He is very level headed, he doesn’t let things bother him or get to him very often. He’s even-keeled and cool, calm, and collected in the face of pressure.”

Catch Rich Franklin on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition on Netflix

Rich Franklin watched from the sidelines as the competition went from 16 global candidates to just one. He knows how important it is to pick the right comrades to help bring you to the end.

“I think building a team like this would be very successful – and it’s not just about the individuals and what they bring to the table, but also the cohesiveness of the team and how they work together.”

Without giving away any spoilers, the helicopter crash challenge was indeed intense. However, fans can now binge-watch all 13 episodes of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, with the hit reality television series streaming now on Netflix in over 150 countries.

The award-winning reality show premiered on Netflix last Tuesday, February 1 and is already trending in several markets. Over the weekend, it made the top 10 most watched list in both Singapore (2nd) and Indonesia (7th).

Edited by Aziel Karthak