Rich Franklin says ONE Championship’s top-notch production “adds a different level of entertainment to the events”

American mixed martial arts legend and ONE Championship vice president Rich ‘Ace’ Franklin has witnessed the immense growth of ONE, from startup to now the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Franklin has been with the company from nearly inception, and has seen how ONE Championship has taken the world by storm with its unique product.

Known for putting on some of the most exciting action-packed fights, ONE Championship has also become synonymous with world-class production.

Speaking on a guest appearance on The Weighing In Podcast with Big John McCarthy and Josh Thompson, Franklin talked about ONE Championship’s amazing production and how it is much different from what American fans are used to.

The ONE Championship Vice President said:

“Talking about ONE, one of the things you’d notice when you come to the event is we do full-scale events. We have the LED wall and the customized computerization, the walkouts that we do for each fighter, it adds a different level of entertainment to the events. And I think that that is something that sets us apart, I think it shows on TV, but being actually in the stadium, you can tell the difference there.”

American fans will get to experience the unique offering of ONE Championship again soon. The promotion is poised to electrify the world once again in 2024. with a penciled-in four live events on United States soil in the next 12 months.

ONE made its historic debut on U.S. soil last May with ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The event was broadcast live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the event on-demand via Amazon Prime Video.