Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The much-awaited Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello showdown marks the return of one of America's top heavyweight prospects in recent history. Torrez Jr., an Olympic silver medalist at super heavyweight, has been making waves since his transition to the paid boxing ranks.

The 25-year-old pugilist's most recent fight witnessed him defeat Issac Munoz Gutierrez via TKO in December 2024. Torrez Jr. boasts an undefeated record as a professional boxer and has been on a quest to become a world champion in the heavyweight division.

Similarly, his opponent, Guido Vianello of Italy, is a former Olympian who's made an impact in the pro boxing dominion. Vianello's latest appearance inside the squared circle saw him secure a TKO victory against Arslanbek Makhmudov in August 2024.

Although the Italian pugilist has tasted defeat twice as a pro boxer, his recent return to the win column and towering presence are believed to make him a threat to anyone on a given day.

The Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello matchup will headline a Top Rank-promoted boxing card, which is filled with multiple intriguing matchups.

What time is Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello?

The Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello fight card is scheduled to commence at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Saturday, April 5, 2025, for viewers in the United States of America. As for the fans in the United Kingdom, the event commences at 2 am BST on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Check out the card's start timings below:

Country Fight card U.S.A. 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (April 5) U.K. 2 am BST (April 6) U.A.E. 5 am GST (April 6) India 6:30 am IST (April 6) Brazil 10 pm BRT (April 5) Australia 12 pm AEDT (April 6)

How to watch Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello

U.S. fans can watch the fight card, starring Torrez Jr. and Vianello, live on ESPN+. On the other hand, U.K. viewers can watch the fights live on Sky Sports.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello venue

The Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello boxing event is booked to transpire at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello fight card

The Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello card has been listed on Top Rank's official website. Per the latest updates, the card is as follows (*The cards are subject to change):

Main event:

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello (heavyweight)

Undercard:

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez (junior welterweight)

Abdullah Mason vs. Carlos Ornelas (lightweight)

Albert Gonzalez vs. Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Steven Navarro vs. Juan Esteban Garcia (junior bantamweight)

Jahi Tucker vs. Troy Williamson (middleweight)

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Daijohn Gonzalez (welterweight)

DJ Zamora vs. Hugo Castaneda (junior lightweight)

Sammy Contreras Jr. vs. Robert Jimenez (junior welterweight)

