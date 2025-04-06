Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Full video highlights

A thrilling boxing encounter between Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello took place on April 5. The event was held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Torrez Jr. walked into the fight undefeated with an impressive 12-0 professional record. Vianello, on other hand, had scored an eighth-round TKO victory prior to the scrap on April 5.

Vianello appeared to be in good form and landed several significant shots in the fight.

At one point, Torrez Jr. bounced back and landed a heavy right hand that seemingly affected Vianello.

As the fight progressed, Torrez Jr. started to gain control and in the eighth round, he landed a heavy left hand that wobbled his opponent.

As the fight entered the later rounds, 'The Gentlemen Boxer' continued to get the better of his opponent.

The fight eventually went the 30-minute distance and ended in a unanmious decision victory for Torrez Jr. The three judges scored the bout 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in favor of the 25-year-old.

