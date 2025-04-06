  • home icon
  Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Full video highlights

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:34 GMT
Richard Torrez Jr. (left) and Guido Vianello (right) went toe-to-toe on April 5 [Image courtesy: @theerichardtorrez on Instagram]
Richard Torrez Jr. (left) and Guido Vianello (right) went toe-to-toe on April 5 [Image courtesy: @theerichardtorrez on Instagram]

A thrilling boxing encounter between Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello took place on April 5. The event was held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Torrez Jr. walked into the fight undefeated with an impressive 12-0 professional record. Vianello, on other hand, had scored an eighth-round TKO victory prior to the scrap on April 5.

Vianello appeared to be in good form and landed several significant shots in the fight.

At one point, Torrez Jr. bounced back and landed a heavy right hand that seemingly affected Vianello.

As the fight progressed, Torrez Jr. started to gain control and in the eighth round, he landed a heavy left hand that wobbled his opponent.

As the fight entered the later rounds, 'The Gentlemen Boxer' continued to get the better of his opponent.

The fight eventually went the 30-minute distance and ended in a unanmious decision victory for Torrez Jr. The three judges scored the bout 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 in favor of the 25-year-old.

Puneet Sharma

Puneet Sharma

Puneet has a total of 2.5 years of experience and specializes in reporting on MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He holds a postgraduate diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication, which aided him in his writing skills.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
