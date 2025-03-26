Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello matchup is set to headline a Top Rank boxing card. Both pugilists have been on a quest to rise to the top of the division of giants, and a victory for either in the upcoming fight would be a huge boost in their title aspirations.

America's Torrez Jr. is known to boast a solid amateur boxing background, having clinched a silver medal in the super heavyweight division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, Italy's Vianello too is said to possess a strong amateur boxing background. He notably competed in the super heavyweight division in the Olympics back in 2016.

As per Top Rank, the promotion's founder Bob Arum underscored the significance of the fight between Torrez Jr. and Vianello. Arum suggested that it has all the makings of a classic heavyweight boxing match, featuring two big and athletic fighters who bring power as well as incredible determination to the ring:

"Top Rank has promoted Richard and Guido from the start of their respective professional careers, and I look forward to seeing how the fight unfolds ..." [*H/T Top Rank for the quotes]

Moreover, the fight card also features several other exciting matchups across multiple weight divisions.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello fight card

The Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello fight card, per the latest listings by Top Rank, is as follows (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Main event:

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello (heavyweight)

Undercard:

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez (junior welterweight)

Abdullah Mason vs. Carlos Ornelas (lightweight)

Albert Gonzalez vs. Dana Coolwell (featherweight)

Steven Navarro vs. Juan Esteban Garcia (junior bantamweight)

Jahi Tucker vs. Troy Williamson (middleweight)

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Daijohn Gonzalez (welterweight)

DJ Zamora vs. Hugo Castaneda (junior lightweight)

Sammy Contreras Jr. vs. Robert Jimenez (junior welterweight)

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello fight card start time

For fans in the United States of America, the fight card, headlined by the Torrez Jr. vs. Vianello matchup, is scheduled to start at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Saturday, April 5, 2025. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the event starts at 2 am BST on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

What time does Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello start?

For U.S. fans, the main event fighter walkouts are expected to come at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday, April 5, 2025. For U.K. viewers, the main event fighter walkouts/entrances are likely to transpire at approximately 4 am BST on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

One ought to note that the main event fighter entrances/walkout timings could vary based on the duration of the preceding fights.

Check out the fight card and main event's start timings below:

Country Fight card Main event U.S.A. 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (April 5) 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT (April 5) U.K. 2 am BST (April 6) 4 am BST (April 6) U.A.E. 5 am GST (April 6) 7 am GST (April 6) India 6:30 am IST (April 6) 8:30 am IST (April 6) Brazil 10 pm BRT (April 5) 12 am BRT (April 6) Australia 12 pm AEDT (April 6) 2 pm AEDT (April 6)

