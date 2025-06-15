Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. is in the books. The boxing event took place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, and featured several interesting matchups.

In the main event, IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins attempted to defend his title against former lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.

In the fight, Hitchins used his jab to great effect from the early going. Meanwhile, Kambosos tried to pressure him backwards and invested heavily into body shots. However, Hitchins showcased a formidable defence and established the lead in the early rounds.

The tide appeared to be turning heavily in Hitchins' favour by Round 5, as he hurt Kambosos with a vicious body shot and forced him to remain committed to defence.

Hitchins continued his dominance in the subsequent rounds and continued to break Kambosos Jr. with measured attacks. The champion knocked Kambosos Jr. with another vicious left hook to the body in Round 8. Kambosos, unable to hide the pain, tried to answer the 10-count but could not regain composure, prompting the referee to stop the fight. With the win, Hitchins extended his professional boxing record to 20-0.

Check out the finishing sequence below:

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr: Undercard results

In the co-headlining bout, undefeated lightweight Andy Cruz defeated Hironori Mishiro by fifth-round knockout. The victory cemented his position as the mandatory next challenger for the IBF lightweight title, currently held by Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Heavyweight fighter Teremona did quick work of Aleem Whitefield, knocking him out in Round 1. Meanwhile, super featherweight contender Zaquin Moses defeated Carl Rogers by fourth-round knockout in the main card opening bout.

Check out the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. full results below:

Main event: Super lightweight - Richardson Hitchins (c) def. George Kambosos Jr. by T/KO (R8, 2:33) (IBF super lightweight title fight)

Co-main event: Lightweight - Andy Cruz def. Hironori Mishiro by T/KO (R5, 1:13)

Heavyweight - Teremona Jr. def. Aleem Whitfield by T/KO (R1, 2:28)

Super featherweight - Zaquin Moses def. Carl Rogers by T/KO (R4, 1:51)

