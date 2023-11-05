"Rigged like his boxing career" - Fans mock Jake Paul for celebrating brother Logan Paul's 'fake' championship win on WWE

Logan Paul finally won his first WWE championship on Saturday, and his brother Jake Paul was one of the first to show the wrestler support.

Fans, however, had a field day with Jake Paul's reaction to his brother's 'fake' championship. Viewers and those reacting on social media also shared a laugh at Logan Paul's expense due to 'The Maverick's' emotional reaction to claiming the belt.

Fans were quick to take shots at 'The Problem Child,' who enjoyed his brother's championship match while eating a meal. Many claimed Jake Paul's reaction was fake due to 'already knowing the script.'

To Paul's reaction, one Twitter user commented:

"Rigged like his boxing career"

Logan Paul has not seemed to care about fan comments on his win, as posts on his social media have only been celebrations of his victory.

The new WWE United States champion has yet to mention his next appearance in the promotion or a potential opponent.

View more fan reactions to Paul's reaction below:

Fan reactions to Paul's reaction to his brother's WWE win on X

Jake Paul's next boxing fight

After getting back into the win column, fans have wondered what 'The Problem Child' planned on doing next in his boxing career.

Jake Paul, 26, improved his record to 7-1 with a win over Nate Diaz in August. Previously, in February, Paul suffered his first career loss at the hands of Tommy Fury.

Now, the Youtuber-turned-boxer appears to be looking to make a quick turnaround to end the year after announcing he will return to the ring on December 15. The opponent has yet to be made public, though Paul's team has reported that all that remains is the unnamed adversary's contract signature.

Many speculations on Paul's potential next opponent swarmed MMA Twitter, with predictions ranging from a rematch with Diaz to even fighting his brother, Logan Paul.

With the fight date just over a month away, Paul has claimed he is done fighting ex-UFC fighters and wants to face a 'real' boxer to advance his career.