The world of combat sports has been graced by many siblings partaking in the fight game and ONE Championship is the perfect environment for submission grappling stars Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

The twin brothers made their promotional debut in May 2022 at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon respectively, with Kade coming out victorious via unanimous decision while Tye pulled off a spectacular D’Arce choke in under two minutes.

It was no surprise that they would become inaugural ONE submission grappling world champions in the near future as Kade captured lightweight gold in 2022 while Tye claimed its welterweight equivalent last year.

Despite being world champions, the Ruotolo brothers know that it takes a lot more work to ensure their belts stay around their waists and ONE Championship shared a recent training session from them that had fans equal parts entertained and amused:

Kade Ruotolo set for heated title defense

ONE Championship is yet to announce a date for Tye’s first defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship but has since confirmed that Kade will rematch Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ruotolo and the Norwegian star’s first clash at ONE Fight Night 11 was a back-and-forth affair that saw both men have equal chances at a victory.

But when it was all said and done, Ruotolo won by a razor-thin unanimous decision.

Because of how exciting and unpredictable their first matchup was, it is almost certain that the rematch will be a can't-miss bout.