Rising featherweight star Hakeem Dawodu signs new deal with the UFC

Rising UFC featherweight star Hakeem Dawodu has signed a new deal with the UFC.

The first fight on Dawodu's new contract is set to take place at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

Hakeem Dawodu is on a five-fight winning streak

Hakeem Dawodu is currently on a five-fight winning streak. His only defeat as a professional MMA fighter came at the hands of Danny Henry back in March 2018.

Danny Henry secured a technical submission victory over Hakeem Dawodu with a standing guillotine choke less than a minute into the very first round of their fight.

However, Hakeem Dawodu set forth on an impressive run after his loss to Henry. Dawodu last competed against fellow featherweight contender Zubaira Tukhugov, defeating Tukhugov via split decision in their fight in September 2020.

Hakeem Dawodu has signed a new deal ahead of his next UFC fight

Hakeem Dawodu has taken to his official Instagram account to post a photograph of himself wherein he appears to be signing a contract.

Greg Rosenstein of The Athletic MMA has now reported that Hakeem Dawodu has signed a new four-fight deal with the UFC.

Additionally, it was noted that Hakeem Dawodu’s upcoming fight at UFC 257 will be a part of this new deal.

Hakeem Dawodu is set to face fellow rising featherweight star Shane Burgos at UFC 257. Burgos is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Josh Emmett whom he fought in June 2020.

Burgos, a well-rounded featherweight akin to Hakeem Dawodu, faces Dawodu in what many believe is a pivotal clash for the two talented competitors.

A win for either fighter, on a high-profile fight card like UFC 257 in particular, would most definitely serve to elevate their standing in the UFC featherweight division. On the contrary, a loss would prove to be detrimental to their quest of working towards UFC featherweight gold.

UFC 257 is set to be one of the biggest events of 2021

The UFC 257 fight card features several talented fighters who are set to do battle against one another, but what’s truly set the MMA world abuzz regarding this card is its main event.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to face former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout that will serve as the headlining fight of UFC 257.

Their first fight transpired in September 2014. It was contested in the featherweight division and saw McGregor beat Poirier via first-round TKO.