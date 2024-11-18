Rising Muay Thai star Alif admits he has a long way to go to reach Rodtang and Superlek’s level: “I have given it my all”

Thai-Malaysian prospect Aliff Sor Dechapan is off to a hell of a start in his ONE Championship career, but he knows he's got a long way to go before being on the level of fighters like Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Aliff delivered another brilliant performance on martial arts' biggest global stage, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian bruiser Walter Goncalves at ONE 169.

Trending

Earning a win over someone who's gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Rodtang and Superlek is a massive moment for the 21-year-old's career, but Aliff knows he's got a long way to go before his name will be listed beside superstars like 'The Iron Man' and 'The Kicking Machine.'

“I have to admit that this fight has been the most painful for my legs since I started boxing," Aliff said in an interview with ONE. "Walter has fought at the level of Superlek and Rodtang. We are not at that level yet, but I have proven that I have given it my all.”

With the win over Goncalves, Aliff improved to 6-1 in Muay Thai action under the ONE banner and finds himself on a two-fight win streak.

Aliff sees himself becoming a ONE world champion in the next year or two

With noteworthy wins against Zakaria El Jamari and the aforementioned Walter Goncalves in his last two outings, Aliff is starting to look like a legitimate contender in ONE's strawweight Muay Thai division.

However, Aliff knows that he has a lot of work to do before he's ready for his first shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

"I need 1-2 more years to prove myself and reach my ultimate goal, which is to become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion," he added.

After an incredible 2023 and 2024, could we see Aliff emerge as a legitimate title contender in 2025?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback