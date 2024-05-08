Rising star Wei Rui shares how he'll prepare for a possible title shot against two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

Chinese combat sports veteran and former K-1 world champion 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui has ONE Championship gold on his mind following a tough fight in his promotional debut last weekend.

Wei has made it known he's coming for ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, and he's more than willing to put in the necessary work to ensure success.

Speaking in his official post-fight interview backstage after his debut last weekend, Wei talked about getting ready for the Englishman.

'Demon Blade' stated:

"I will follow a long-term, systematic training plan. I can't tell in detail, but I would prepare myself, both physically and technically."

Wei locked horns with former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan in his promotional debut.

The two met at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

'Demon Blade' took home an extremely close and highly debatable unanimous decision after a spirited back-and-forth with the Japanese star.

'Demon Blade' Wei Rui says he should be up for next shot at Jonathan Haggerty's gold: "I think I am qualified to be the next belt challenger"

Chinese star and former K-1 world champion 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui believes he has done enough to earn a shot at two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing gold. This is because he's already beaten the former champion Hiroki Akimoto.

Wei told ONE:

"Yes, definitely. I think I am qualified to be the next belt challenger. Because as you know, Hiroki [Akimoto] used to be the champion in this field. And I beat him. That means I can definitely come [for] the belt."