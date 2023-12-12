Rising UFC lightweight contender accuses Islam Makhachev and Nurmagomedov clan of "intelligent" doping tactics

UFC lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis recently accused Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's team of using clever doping tactics.

In 2016, Makhachev was flagged by the USADA for low levels of meldonium during an out-of-competition drug test. As a result, the Dagestani grappling maestro was handed a provisional suspension and was pulled from his fight against Drew Dober at UFC on Fox 19 in Florida.

While Islam Makhachev was cleared of any wrongdoing shortly after, Benoit Saint Denis isn't convinced about the lightweight champion's innocence.

In a recent interview with La Figaro, the 'God Of War' pointed out that Makhachev tested positive for meldonium at the same time as the Russian Olympic team's infamous doping scandal, which involved the same substance. He said:

"Regarding the Nurmagomedov family, for example, I no longer have any doubt: they are loaded like mules. They are intelligent in the way they do drugs, but they know how to do it very well."

He continued:

"Makhachev was caught with meldonium, for example. This is a product that got the entire Russian Federation sanctioned and removed from the 2016 Olympics. The current UFC lightweight champion got caught in 2016!" [h/t sport.gentside.com via Google Translate]

Islam Makhachev not interested in rematches, targets Justin Gaethje next

Islam Makhachev recently opened up about his plans and revealed that he wants to fight BMF champion Justin Gaethje next. The 155-pound king also made it clear that he's not interested in rematches, no matter how exciting, as he's looking to establish his legacy by fighting as many new opponents as possible.

Makhachev is coming off an incredible first-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294 in October. While he was initially meant to rematch Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian was forced to pull out after picking up an injury during training. Volkanovski stepped in to replace Oliveira on short notice.

While Islam Makhachev is expected to face Charles Oliveira in their rematch next, the lightweight champion recently stated that he's not interested in rematches anymore. In a recent interview, as posted on X by @P4P_islam_, Makhachev named Justin Gaethje as his next potential opponent and said:

"To be honest, I’ve already told [UFC] I’m not interested in rematches, because if you want to [be a champion] in a good way, you have to add new names. There is Gaethje, who I would say deserved a fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him. I think in March, maybe."

