Ritu Phogat believes Angela Lee wouldn’t show any signs of ‘ring rust’ ahead of return at ONE X

Ritu Phogat has backed ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee to defend her prized possession at ONE X on Saturday, March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Indian wrestling sensation believes the Singaporean-American athlete has what it takes to successfully defend her world title for the fifth time.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, Phogat offered why the longtime atomweight queen stands a better chance to leave ‘The Lion City’ with the win despite her lengthy break to focus on starting a family.

“I think that Angela Lee will return with the same energy as she used to. That kind of break does have an effect, but I am sure that Angela Lee is preparing herself well for this fight. She is a champion, and she knows what it takes to be a champion. You have to be mentally strong to keep going,” Phogat told ONE.

On paper, fans and analysts are expecting a closely-fought battle between 'Unstoppable' and the No. 1-ranked atomweight contender. The United MMA and Evolve MMA standout has been undefeated throughout her reign in the atomweight division, while the Fairtex representative has amassed eight victories in less than four years.

The stars will collide on ONE’s 10th-anniversary show towards the end of next month. Other martial artists set to feature on the card include Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson.

Angela Lee faces her toughest challenge yet in Stamp Fairtex

It’s safe to say that ‘Unstoppable’ will have a mammoth task ahead of her when she squares off against the former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen in the Circle on March 26.

Stamp is arguably the most dangerous striker in the entire division. However, the 25-year-old MMA world champion has taken out some of the greatest strikers in the promotion, including strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan.

She has made four successful world title defenses and looked in fine form in each of those outings.

If ‘Unstoppable’ retains her atomweight crown at ONE X, the Hawaii-based star can continue her mission to become a two-division world champion. A trilogy battle against Xiong remains high on her to-do list.

Edited by Prem Deshpande