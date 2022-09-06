Watch: Ritu Phogat destroys Nam Hee Kim in professional MMA debut

'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat made her professional MMA debut in 2019 against Nam Hee Kim. Fighting in the ONE Championship, this was the wrestler's introduction to the MMA world.

The Indian grappler was already notable for collecting a gold medal as a Freestyle Wrestler in the Commonwealth Games. She represented India in other high-level competitions, such as the Asian Championships and the World U23 Championships.

In 2019, she transitioned from freestyle wrestling to mixed martial arts. ONE Championship recently shared her debut bout on YouTube:

"Ritu Phogat’s ONE Debut Ended in KNOCKOUT Fashion ... Gear up for Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat's atomweight MMA showdown with Singaporean warrior Tiffany Teo at ONE 161 on September 29 by reliving her KNOCKOUT debut against South Korea’s Nam Hee Kim in 2019!"

Phogat was very dominant in this fight. She secured takedowns effortlessly, advanced to a mounted crucifix, then was able to rain down ground-and-pound. The two fighters scrambled and got back to their feet.

However, Phogat was relentless in her pursuit of the takedown. The fight finished with her crucifix mount with Nam Hee Kim absorbing undefeated strikes. The Indian fighter won her debut with an impressive round 1 TKO finish.

Ritu Phogat's next bout in ONE Championship

Phogat's next fight will see her against the skilled Tiffany Teo. This bout is scheduled for ONE 161 on September 29. The Brunei-born Singaporean 'No Chill' will enter this fight off a victory and with more experience.

The 28-year-old Phogat will be coming off a loss in the finals of the Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix. She was on an impressive three-fight win streak until she was stopped by Stamp Fairtex via submission.

On September 29, she will be fighting to get back in the win column and work her way towards a shot at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Title.

However, above shiny gold belts, the Indian fighter has higher aspirations. She wants to inspire and motivate the next generation of female athletes in India. In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“Lots of youngsters are now looking to pursue their careers in MMA. I want to pave the way for their success in this sport. Of course, this is a huge responsibility on my shoulders. With hard work and dedication, I will handle it to the best of my abilities.”

Edited by Akshay Saraswat