Training footage of Ritu Phogat resurfaces a year after Grand Prix ouster

'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat is in the gym getting ready for her comeback a year after losing in the finals of the Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix to Stamp Fairtex.

The Indian athlete will face Tiffany Teo at ONE 161 on September 29. The Commonwealth Games Gold Medal wrestler has not been back in the ONE Circle since her submission loss in the tournament finals in December 2021.

Phogat has shared footage of herself in the gym on Instagram:

"[Ritu Phogat] working hard during the GPP phase of our training. During this phase, the focus is primarily on general preparatory work and some specialised conditioning exercises working all the major muscle groups."

In the above video, Phogat is seen doing strength training. Lifting weights, kettlebells, medicine balls, and much more. GPP stands for General Physical Preparedness and simply means building overall strength. Practicing GPP is considered to be beneficial for any athlete.

Despite the Grand Prix loss to Stamp, Phogat will still be focusing on working her way to a title shot for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship. Women's Atomweight is a tough and competitive division. If she gets a title shot, it will be a big success in itself.

Ritu Phogat on wrestling as a base for MMA

After earning a Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Women's Freestyle Wrestling in 2016, she felt accomplished enough in wrestling to turn her focus to MMA. She has, in the past, discussed transitioning from wrestling to MMA and how much of a benefit having her wrestling base is.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat explained:

“We were taught from childhood to fight to win – to give 100 percent. Defeat was never on our mind. It was like we could never lose ... From childhood, it was taught that I had to go there and give my best and not wait for [my opponent]. In the [Circle], I do not give any chance to my opponents – I just go and do my thing.”

Phogat also added that being a wrestler is, possibly, the best base for MMA. It can be gleaned just by looking at statistics.

“[Being] a wrestler means there is a benefit in mixed martial arts. If you see the top 10 fighters in mixed martial arts, seven of them have a wrestling background."

