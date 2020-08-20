Ritu Phogat to guest star on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

ONE Championship atomweight contender, Ritu Phogat, will join five of the promotion’s other martial arts superstars on the upcoming reality show "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition."

The multiple-time Indian Wrestling Champion is no stranger to the big screen. Her family served as the inspiration for the 2016 blockbuster movie "Dangal," a biographical sports drama directed by Indian filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Although Ritu Phogat didn’t get any screen time in "Dangal," things will be different on "The Apprentice."

“It feels really good to be selected to guest star on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,'" she said. "I feel honored and privileged to appear on the show with so many top leaders of the business world."

“The Indian Tigress” will appear alongside ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee, ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan, and multiple-time Karate World Champion “Super” Sage Northcutt.

“As an athlete, you are always part of a team – a team which consists of players, coaches, managers, doctors, and more, and everyone has their role and everyone helps each other to achieve common goals," Ritu Phogat added.

"Similarly, in business, there are individuals with special skill sets, and they come together and work together to achieve common and individual goals."

“It will be very interesting to observe, learn, and connect with my experience on ‘The Apprentice.’ I’m also looking forward to participating in the physical challenges with the contestants.”

On "The Apprentice," the six combat sports superstars will push 16 contestants through difficult physical challenges, as they vie for a $250,000USD contract and the chance to work alongside ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

For his part, Sityodtong is thrilled that Phogat and the other athletes will be participating.

“I am excited to announce the ONE Championship athletes and World Champions ready to join me on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ as special guest stars,” Sityodtong said.

“Our athletes at ONE Championship are the backbone of our organization. They are real-life, modern-day heroes who inspire the world with their incredible stories. Their discipline and wisdom will inspire and mentor our contestants. It is my honor to star alongside these amazing human beings on the show.”

In the meantime, ONE Championship will return with ONE: NO SURRENDER III this Friday, 21 August, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the event live on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, the ONE Championship YouTube channel, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).