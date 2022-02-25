Ritu Phogat’s greatest takeaway from The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Ritu Phogat’s time at ONE Championship has benefited her both inside and outside the Circle.

From a career perspective, her time competing in the promotion’s stacked atomweight division has allowed her to transition from a wrestling specialist into a fully-fledged MMA star.

Outside of it, she points to her recent involvement as a guest star on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as something that provided her with knowledge on how to become a successful entrepreneur.

“To be invited as a guest to a huge show like The Apprentice made me really happy. It was completely a new experience for me, and I am glad to have been a part of The Apprentice,” Ritu Phogat told ONE.

In the same interview with ONE, the No. 4-ranked atomweight star also shared:

“I learned from the show that to run a successful business, it is important to be physically and mentally healthy. I have watched all episodes of the show. They have focused on the fact that it is important to be fit to be in a business. I had never seen anything like this before, so I have enjoyed the whole show.”

Ritu Phogat was invited onto the program to introduce grappling to participants from around the world. 16 handpicked candidates from around the world vied for the US$250,000 job offer to become ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong’s protege at the ONE Headquarters in Singapore.

Ritu Phogat’s other memorable moments, and why she would love to feature on the series again

Besides the martial arts training and workouts that tested the participants' physical and mental strength, there were a couple more moments as to why Ritu Phogat would love to make another appearance on the reality television series.

One of them is the chance to meet MMA world champions like former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera and current atomweight queen, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee.

“I got to meet Brandon Vera. He has been a champion for a very long time, and he is a great person. I also got to meet Angela Lee for the first time, which felt really good,” Ritu Phogat offered to ONE.

The hot new take on the iconic reality television series, produced by ONE Championship and Singapore-based Refinery Media, is now streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries worldwide.

