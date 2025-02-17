  • home icon
  • Ritu Phogat says she has spared no effort for Ayaka Miura war in Qatar: "The preparation is in full swing"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 17, 2025 13:36 GMT
Ritu Phogat (left) and Ayaka Miura (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Indian MMA star Ritu Phogat is scheduled to face the number three-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Both athletes are on a contrasting streak right now, with Ritu Phogat experiencing a two-fight skid while Miura rides hot three-fight consecutive wins since moving down to the 115-pound weight class.

Ahead of their showdown, 'The Indian Tigress' was interviewed by ONE Championship and said she was preparing well for this pivotal fight.

According to Phogat, she maintained her work ethic much like her previous fight camps, as she told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"The preparation for this match is just like the previous ones. I'm working hard, and the preparation is in full swing."

The former three-time Indian National wrestling champion absorbed back-to-back submission defeats at the hands of Stamp Fairtex in December 2021 and Tiffany Teo in September 2022.

But the 30-year-old contender looks to put those setbacks behind her and get a win over 'Zombie', as a victory could earn her a spot in the division's top five rankings.

Ritu Phogat vows to produce an outstanding performance against Ayaka Miura at ONE 171: Qatar

Ritu Phogat is now ready and locked in for his impending clash with the surging Japanese contender, and she even promised her fans that a better version of herself will be witnessed on fight night.

Phogat mentioned this during the same talk with the promotion, as she proclaimed:

"I would tell all my fans that 'The Indian Tigress' is going to make a strong comeback. Keep your love and support alive. I promise you, everyone will witness a new Indian Tigress."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The stacked card will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
