Rizin announce title fights for their annual New Year's Eve card including Bellator title rematch

Rizin announced a massive lineup of fights for their annual New Year's Eve card, which is a significant event for them in Japan, and will feature two title fights. Among the title fights is a Bellator title rematch that took place this past July.

The New Year's Eve spectacle will see the promotion crown their inaugural flyweight champion as Makoto Shinryu takes on former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

The bout is a rematch from their encounter this past July, which saw them fight to a no-contest after an accidental eye-poke halted the fight in only 25 seconds. That bout was contested for the inaugural Bellator flyweight championship, so this time they will be competing for the Japanese promotion's inaugural champion.

Rizin 45 will also feature a bantamweight championship bout as former champion Kai Asakura challenges Juan Archuleta, who will be making his first title defence since defeating Hiromasa Ougikubo for the vacant bantamweight championship this past July. Asakura was originally scheduled to fight Archuleta for the vacant title, but an injury forced the Japanese star to pull out of the fight.

It will be interesting to see what other surprises are in store for the New Year's Eve event as President Nobuyuki Sakakibara continues to make the promotion an attractive destination like he did with Pride FC.

Former UFC title challenger and TUF winner added to Rizin 45

Among the notable names competing at Rizin 45 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on New Year's Eve is a former UFC title challenger and TUF winner.

It was announced that there will be a bantamweight bout between John Dodson and Hiromasa Ougikubo. The former UFC flyweight title challenger is unbeaten since joining the Japanese promotion last December. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and could secure a title shot with an impressive win over a former title challenger in Ougikubo.

John Dodson's tweet regarding his next bout