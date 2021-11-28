"He just doesn't have any rhythm" - Rob Font gives his prediction for Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan rematch

UFC bantamweight division contender Rob Font recently gave his predictions for the to-be confirmed upcoming rematch between Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting's Mike Heck, Font commented on Aljamain Sterling, saying that the fighter's lack of rhythm is quite 'messed up.'

"You know what it is, man? It is kind of like, it is kind of messed up. He does not have any rhythm. Like Aljamain does not have any rhythm. It is the rather weirdest thing ever, like he does not know how to string together combinations. It is either a touch, touch, touch and a big shot. And if he does not get a takedown then it is kind of like it is obvious what he is trying to do. He is not, like putting together crazy power shots. So it is tough man, and if you are not, you know, you got a guy like Yan and you are not really hitting him with something, something that he has to respect, it is why would he stop coming forward, you know... anything can happen. I don't think he has got a puncher's chance..."

Rob Font went on to say that he wants Petr Yan to win the rematch between him and Aljamain Sterling, which is expected to take place in February of next year.

Catch MMAFighting's interview with Rob Font below:

Aljamain Sterling confident about defeating Petr Yan in a rematch

Aljamain Sterling discussed Yan's recent back-and-forth with Cory Sandhagen.

In a recent conversation with Michael Bisping, Sterling revealed that it reaffirmed his belief in his ability to defeat the former 135-pound champion.

Sterling defeated Sandhagen in the first round of UFC 250 in June 2020. With the victory, he became the only MMA fighter to have a stoppage victory over 'The Sandman.'

Petr Yan competed for the interim UFC bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 after being disqualified at UFC 259 for an illegal knee strike. Yan was declared the winner of the fight unanimously and is now the interim UFC bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling also addressed his long-awaited rematch with Petr Yan.

“Hundred percent. And that fight with him and Sandhagen gives me all the confidence in the world because he’s a human being. I know he can bleed, and I know he can be choked the f**k out. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

When asked about his octagon return, 'Funk Master' stated that he hopes to return in February or March.

You can watch Aljamain Sterling in a conversation with Michael Bisping and Brendan Fitzgerald in the video below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku