Robbie Lawler shares his two cents on BJ Penn's recent mental health struggles: "You only have one body"

Robbie Lawler recently voiced his opinions on BJ Penn's ongoing alleged mental health struggles. Lawler emphasized that Penn, like everyone else, must prioritize self-care without any exceptions.

For context, within the last six days, 'The Prodigy' has had three arrests. The first two arrests were because he was sadly charged with domestic abuse. The most recent arrest was for Penn failing to show up in court, which was a violation of his prior bail. Penn's family members claim that this relates to the former UFC lightweight champion's indicated mental health problems.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Lawler was asked about Penn's recent behavior. In response, Lawler said:

"BJ is awesome, but what are you doing outside of fighting and outside of your training camps? Who are you? Like, how are you taking care of yourself? And I think those things are very important in life and in health... You need to be conscious of taking care of yourself year-round, not just six weeks before camp [or] eight weeks before camp. It's a life thing. You only have one body."

Check out Robbie Lawler's comments on BJ Penn below (53:54):

A look into BJ Penn's UFC career graph

BJ Penn has been a part of the UFC since his professional MMA debut. His journey in the promotion started with a three-fight win streak in 2001, which earned him a shot at the UFC lightweight title in his fourth professional MMA fight.

However, Penn was unable to secure the title, as Jens Pulver defeated him by majority decision at UFC 35 in 2002. After that, he competed as a welterweight in the promotion until 2007.

In 2008, Penn finally claimed the UFC lightweight title by defeating Joe Stevenson via rear-naked choke. Although he had a mixed performance in the promotion after that, his career took a significant downturn following his defeat to Nick Diaz in Oct. 2011.

Penn entered a record-breaking seven-fight losing streak. The Hawaiian fighter's clash against Clay Guida at UFC 237 marked his last UFC outing, after which he was released by the promotion.

