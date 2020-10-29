Robbie Lawler out of UFC 255; Mike Perry aims for Khamzat Chimaev fight

UFC Welterweight KO artist Mike Perry has taken to his official social media account to reveal that his UFC 255 opponent Robbie Lawler has withdrawn from their upcoming matchup.

Additionally, Perry asserted that he’s asked for Khamzat Chimaev to serve as the replacement for Lawler at UFC 255.

Mike Perry is considered to be one of the most entertaining personalities in the sport of MMA today. Perry’s aggressive, high-risk fighting style and vaunted KO power have earned him a considerable amount of fans over the course of his UFC career.

Nevertheless, Perry has, at times, been criticized for his run-ins with the law outside the MMA cage. Perry was involved in a physical altercation with an elderly gentleman earlier this year.

Furthermore, the popular UFC fighter’s former wife, Danielle Nickerson, recently opened up on the alleged domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of Perry. On his part, he has denied the aforesaid allegations levied against him by Nickerson.

Considering Perry’s exciting fighting style inside the Octagon and his seemingly controversial behavior outside the realm of MMA, Perry has amassed a sizeable fanbase comprising of a myriad of combat sports fans.

On the one hand, certain sections of the MMA world praise Perry’s entertaining persona and antics. On the other hand, some others condemn him for his alleged wrongdoings in his personal life.

It was earlier this year that Mike Perry confirmed he’s scheduled to face Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020.

Both Perry and former UFC Welterweight Champion Lawler are incredibly popular amongst MMA fans and experts. As such, their UFC 255 fight was regarded as a grand opportunity for Perry to ascend to the upper echelons of the promotion’s Welterweight division.

However, Mike Perry has now taken to his official Twitter account and put forth a tweet that read as follows:

“So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt”

Mike Perry is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev at Middleweight

In the tweet put forth by Mike Perry, the talented competitor noted that Robbie Lawler has withdrawn from their UFC 255 Welterweight bout owing to an injury. Perry added that they’re currently on the lookout for a fighter who could replace Lawler and compete against the former at UFC 255.

Furthermore, Mike Perry explained that he’s asked for an opportunity to fight Khamzat Chimaev and that they can fight in the Middleweight division. Chimaev is presently an undefeated fighter who’s finished all three of his UFC opponents since having made his promotional debut earlier this year.

Chimaev competes in both the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions, thereby ensuring that a potential fight against Mike Perry in either division is well within the realm of possibility.

