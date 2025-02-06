Robert Sepehr makes online demand after Joe Rogan calls the anthropologist a "real racist" on his podcast: "It's the right thing to do"

Robert Sepehr has taken aim at Joe Rogan following the latter's remarks regarding him on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast. The anthropologist has made an online demand from Rogan.

For context, JRE episode #2267 saw Rogan welcoming Dan Richards, an independent researcher and YouTuber, to the podcast. Richards is known for researching alternative history, lost civilizations and other nuanced aspects of anthropology.

Joe Rogan and Dan Richards discussed the ancient civilization of Atlantis. Richards indicated that certain alternative anthropologists like Robert Sepehr allegedly perpetuate racist theories concerning lost civilizations like Atlantis.

Echoing the criticism that many of Sepehr's detractors often highlight, Richards seemed to suggest that Sepehr discriminated against people from Africa by implying that certain human races evolved from different hominid ancestors and were superior to others based on skin color.

He further explained that people unfairly criticize Hancock but don't criticize Sepehr as much. Rogan then chimed in by stating:

"So the problem is if you pay attention to that guy and you see the real racist, then it doesn't work when you call Graham racist."

Check out Richards and Rogan's comments below (2:34:34):

Taking to X, Robert Sepehr posted a clip from the aforementioned JRE podcast episode and appeared to criticize Joe Rogan for deeming him a racist. Nevertheless, Sepehr then demanded that Rogan host him on JRE to allow him to clear the air and enlighten Rogan's audience on Atlantis and human beings' origins:

"Hey @joerogan, you just called me "the real racist" to an audience of millions. Will you have me on your show to set the record straight and, more importantly, provide your listeners with a proper accredited take on Atlantis and Humanity's true origins? Its [sic] the right thing to do."

Check out screenshots of Sepehr's tweets in response to Rogan below:

Screenshots of tweets

Joe Rogan and Dan Richards on Flint Dibble vs. Graham Hancock debate, potential Atlantis-Richat Structure connection

On JRE #2136 in April 2024, Joe Rogan hosted Graham Hancock and American archaeologist Flint Dibble. Hancock and Dibble discussed various important topics and also debated one another.

During his JRE #2267 conversation with Richards, the UFC commentator referenced Dibble and Hancock's disagreements. He segued to the theory that the Richat Structure in Mauritania, Africa, is evidence that Atlantis was situated there.

Rogan underscored that, as opposed to certain critics' claims, it isn't a white supremacist theory because it inherently suggests that Atlantis was built in Africa and not Europe:

"I was watching one of your videos where there's this person who listened to what Flint Dibble said about Graham Hancock and Atlantis, connecting Atlantis to white supremacy. And she made the most distorted statement that saying that people of color were not capable -- that this is the argument of people who support Atlantis -- people of color were not capable of that sort of civilization." [1:38:20-minute mark of JRE #2267]

Watch Dibble and Hancock's JRE appearance below:

