Robert Whittaker muses on nightmare Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall scenario: "Trolling him at this point"

Robert Whittaker gave an unfiltered take on the possibility of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight taking place. Since capturing the interim UFC heavyweight title in November 2023, Aspinall has campaigned for the title unification bout with Jones, the undisputed champion.

However, Jones has changed his stance on facing the Brit several times, either refusing the fight or laying out different conditions to give him the opportunity. In a recent episode of the MMArcade podcast, Whittaker shared his thoughts on Jones' approach towards Aspinall, stating:

"I think at this point, right now, I can, kind of, see Jon Jones is trolling the hell out of Tom Aspinall. I can see him signing it, doing five months and then just retiring. I think [Jones] is just trolling [Aspinall] at this point. Like, yeah, it's rough, but that's a fight everybody wants, and Aspinall is just wasting away."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments here (31:44):

Robert Whittaker believes Jones' approach toward Tom Aspinall has played in the Brit's favor

Social media reactions and many analysts' opinions suggest that there is a massive demand for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in the MMA community. UFC CEO Dana White has also expressed his confidence in bringing the fight into reality many times. However, Jones' statements have led many to believe that he is trying to avoid the fight against Aspinall.

In the aforementioned episode of the MMArcade podcast, Robert Whittaker shared how he believes the narrative has changed about Jones and Aspinall, stating:

"Aspinall fighting Jones is one of the biggest things he could do for his career. It might be worth the wait, it might be worth the risk. Even the messed up situation that it is right now, it is playing so much into Aspinall's favor. A lot of Jones fans have jumped the ship and jumped onto Aspinall..." [32:45]

According to recent updates, Jones has allegedly demanded six months of training camp to prepare for Aspinall. Meanwhile, Dana White assured that Jones vs. Aspinall will take place, but admitted that the negotiations had not reached the level where the promotion could officially announce the fight.

