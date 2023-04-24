Roberto Soldic continues putting in the hard work ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Croatian MMA star and ONE welterweight fighter Roberto Soldic will be fighting in front of a live US crowd for the first time ever at ONE Fight Night 10. Facing him will be former ONE welterweight world titleholder, Zebaztian Kadestam, who is also making his US debut.

Soldic is looking to take the bad taste out of his mouth after his ONE debut going awry late last year. Against wrestling specialist Murad Ramazanov, Soldic was accidentally hit with an accidental knee to the groin. Unable to continue due to the illegal blow, the bout ended in a no-contest.

Five months after his disappointing promotional debut, 'Robocop' is hungry to finally make a statement and put the entire division on notice. He may have found the perfect dance partner in Kadestam, whose penchant for knocking out his opponents surely plays well with Soldic's dynamite hands. Needless to say, 'Robocop' is leaving no stone unturned during his training.

Roberto Soldic posted a clip from his training on his TikTok account:

Not only is Roberto Soldic preparing for a stand-up war, he's also making sure that he more than holds his own when the fight hits the ground. We can guarantee that this epic clash between these welterweight behemoths will produce of the highlights of the night. Considering both Soldic and Kadestam are eager to make strong statements on their respective US debuts, this one will be fireworks from start to finish.

With 29 career knockouts between them, we can almost guarantee that one will hit the deck before regulation expires.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil. It will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

