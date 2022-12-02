Roberto Soldic says he hasn’t changed since acquiring fame and money.

Soldic gained worldwide notoriety after becoming a two-division world champion with the Polish MMA promotion KSW. ‘Robocop’ is now on the verge of becoming a superstar in the combat sports world after signing with ONE Championship.

While doing an interview with ONE, the promotional newcomer had this to say about keeping his circle small and staying humble:

“Like now they say I am a superstar but I always keep it quiet, humble. I just have 10 friends who never asked me for any money or anything, just respect like before. I never changed for this. I keep working hard there you know and yeah, in Bosnia life is good, we have money, but who does? It's tough, very tough.”

Soldic’s humble mindset is likely a massive contributor to his success as a martial artist. The former two-division KSW champion now faces a new set of challenges with ONE Championship. ‘Robocop’ will make his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 5, which can be watched for free by Amazon Prime subscribers in North America and Canada.

Roberto Soldic reflects on getting beat up in the gym early in his fighting career

Roberto Soldic made his professional MMA debut in October 2014. Since then, ‘Robocop’ has evolved into a world-class fighter with a 20-3 record. While speaking with ONE Championship, Soldic discussed his early days of training by saying:

"I got beat up sometimes in the gym because I was just beginning. These guys trained like five to 10 years in MMA, so I was just a new kid in the group. But I never gave up, you know? And then every time Ivan [my manager] found me a fight, he always gave me better guys than me, so it’s always with a positive record."

Roberto Soldic’s next opponent, Murad Ramazanov, is likely the only thing keeping the former two-division KSW champion from a welterweight title shot. Despite the impressive background of ‘Robocop,’ Ramazanov is a dangerous opponent determined to keep his undefeated record. Only time will tell if the 27-year-old Croatian can live up to the hype.

