The former two-division KSW world champion Roberto Soldic has realistic expectations from Dagestani wrestlers.

Notable Dagestani wrestlers who've dominated MMA include the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, among others.

In the Croatian's ONE Championship debut, he will face undefeated Russian Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5, who also hails from Dagestan. Roberto Soldic spoke with The MMA Superfan and explained his outlook on the Dagestani takeover in MMA:

"I think Dagestanis are a little bit different because they don't give up on wrestling, but they get tired too. So, what I see here, this nation's wrestling is very, very strong. They control different guys from all over the world."

The southpaw striker assured fans that he would be prepared to handle the wrestling coming from Ramazanov:

"But every day I'm [training] with these guys here in Germany and they also are at a good level but I face a lot of guys, good guys, good wrestlers, good punchers."

Watch the full interview below:

When Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as an undefeated UFC world champion, it was only the beginning of the Dagestani takeover.

Just in the past month, Dagestani fighters Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov have captured lightweight crowns in the UFC and Bellator, respectively.

Plus, Murad Ramazanov and Saygid Izagakhmaev are threatening to challenge for world titles in ONE Championship.

Roberto Soldic on his ONE Championship debut

Roberto Soldic will be making his ONE Championship debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2 against the dangerous Dagestani Ramazanov. This fight can be enjoyed live and for free on Amazon Prime Video by all subscribers in North America.

The Croatian knockout artist admits that there is a little bit of pressure coming into this fight. Speaking with The MMA Superfan, he explained:

"It's a little bit of pressure, but nothing special. I use this pressure in my fights and training. I put in hard work. I don't take time to relax. I'm focused on my goals all the time. And it's not easy, of course, but people expect always that I finish my opponents and everything."

The former two-division KSW world champion says he tries to keep his feet on the ground, even in face of all the stardom:

"I stay grounded, trying to be humble all the time with the guys, with the sparring partners, with my family, with my friends."

