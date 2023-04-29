Roberto Soldic says Mirko Cro Cop’s support ‘means a lot’

Croatian sensation and former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is stepping into the biggest moment of his mixed martial arts career thus far.

The brightest lights, competing on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition, against a very dangerous opponent – it’s sure to make lesser men crumble from the pressure alone. But although Soldic admits that he does indeed feel the pressure heading into his next fight, he simply thrives in it.

How could he not? When he has the support of one of the biggest legends in all of mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic talked about how his idol, Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic, has supported him throughout his career, and how much that means to him.

‘Robocop’ said:

“I met him [Filipovic] in 2019 or 2020. When I won some fights and belts, I went to his gym. And I was really excited to meet him. Before my fights, he called me, and after the fights, he called me. So it means a lot to me.”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic will go head-to-head with former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

Soldic will look to put on a show for fans in America who will be watching his fight live. And because he knows ‘Cro Cop’ will be watching his fight from somewhere in the world, ‘Robocop’ tells everyone to expect his very best.

