Roberto Soldic wants to make a statement against Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Soldic is being thrown into the fire for his ONE Championship debut. ‘Robocop’ will take on undefeated Russian Murad Ramazanov on December 2. During an interview with The MMA Superfan, the former two-division KSW champion had this to say about his upcoming welterweight showdown:

“I also have a lot to win this, so I can prove that again, I'm a different guy. He's from Khabib's [Nurmagomedov] team too. He trained with all these Dagestani guys, wrestling guys, UFC champion Islam Makhachev. It's good for me, it's good motivation.”

‘Robocop’ signed with ONE Championship over other MMA promotions because he wants to compete in several martial arts disciplines.

The former two-division KSW champion is focused on winning the ONE welterweight MMA world title first. Luckily, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sitydtong said the winner of Soldic vs. Ramazanov will likely fight for the welterweight crown next.

Chatri Sitydtong says the winner of Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov will likely get the next welterweight title shot against Christian Lee

Christian Lee showed his warrior spirit with a fourth-round TKO against former welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

Lee is expected to defend his lightweight crown before returning to the welterweight division. During the ONE on Prime Video 4 post-fight media interviews, Chatri Sitydtong had this to say:

“I think you know, we're going to see some fireworks come December 2, Amazon Prime with Roberto Soldic versus Murad Ramazanov…so it'd be very, very fascinating. I think the winner of that, depending on how the fight shapes out, could be fighting for the title against Christian.”

Roberto Soldic vs. Murad Ramazanov is a high-stakes matchup at ONE on Prime Video 5, which can be watched for free by all Amazon subscribers across North America.

Soldic has a lot of expectations after signing with ONE Championship, but Ramazanov can’t be overlooked, considering the Russian has never lost.

