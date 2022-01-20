Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado bond over Mobile Legends during quarantine

Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado were ready to rock Singapore at ONE: Heavy Hitters. However, both were scratched off the card right before the event, having tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, they had to stay quarantined in their hotel rooms instead of fighting. With not much to do inside their respective hotel rooms, they found a common way to entertain themselves. They played the hit mobile video game, Mobile Legends.

Robin Catalan goes by the ID "Seiko" while Jeremy Miado's ID is BINGKONG1830. | [Photo: Screenshot from game]

While both men did not suffer through severe symptoms, they still had to be isolated and weren’t even able to experience Singapore in any way.

Robin Catalan shared that the game helped them deal with the unexpected challenges they had to face, telling ONE Championship:

“It helps relieve the stress of being in quarantine because it’s really boring inside the room. We’re just trying to entertain ourselves by playing as it helps us forget the reality we’re facing. It’s even more fun because I am playing with someone I know, so it makes time fly by faster.”

Meanwhile, Miado shared the same sentiments. While he is disappointed that he wasn’t able to fight this time around, he remains upbeat and optimistic.

“I believe that no matter what happens, we just have to trust the will of God. God has a reason for everything that happens and it may not be now, but he surely has positive plans for you.”

Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado share the same hometown

While Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado train in different gyms, they apparently grew up in the same hometown in the Philippines. They had a chance to reconnect while sharing the same predicament.

Catalan trains with his brother at Catalan Fighting Systems. Miado, meanwhile, trains at Marrok Force in Thailand. There haven’t been many opportunities for them to connect as they have been focused on their respective careers.

With their opponents having faced each other at ONE: Heavy Hitters, they were asked if they would be interested in facing each other as well, to which Catalan replied:

“We already faced each other before. It would be interesting, but I’d rather compete against other nationalities.”

Miado echoed his friend, saying:

“It would be better for us to keep improving our records instead of stopping each other’s momentum.”

With their recent cancelations, it remains to be seen when the pair will return to action inside the Circle.

