Robin Catalan prospecting for clash with old foe

Robin Catalan has his eyes on settling the score against a familiar foe.

After a sensational head-kick knockout at ONE: MASTERS OF FATE last November, Robin Catalan is chomping at the bit to get back inside the ONE Championship Circle, and the Filipino has his eyes on settling the score against a familiar foe.

Robin Catalan wants to erase his 2017 loss to the inaugural ONE Strawweight World Champion, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

“I can take on anyone right now because I am so excited to fight after this lockdown, but if I am to choose, I want to face Dejdamrong again,” Robin Catalan said.

“I think I didn’t fight to my potential against him. My preparation wasn’t sufficient, and it showed because he got the KO finish over me.”

The Catalan Fighting System representative used the experience he gained against Dejdamrong to improve, going 4-2 over his next six bouts. “The Ilonggo” showed his versatility with both a submission and knockout win, ending 2019 on a high note.

The loss to Dejdamrong still weighs heavily on the Iloilo City, Philippines native as it was not merely one loss, but two. The Thai strawweight also defeated his older brother, Rene, in 2014.

“I just want to finish that first,” he said. “In a sense, it’s also for our pride because Dejdamrong beat me and my brother in the past, so I just want to get that back.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the world, “The Ilonggo” continues to work on his skills in preparation for his return. He has been using his time effectively so that when the chance comes, he can showcase the strides he has made since their last meeting.

“I’ll certainly be ready. I have to work on my cardio and maybe improve on my wrestling a bit. Of course, I also have to polish my striking because we all know he’s a good striker,” the Filipino said.

A big performance over a former World Champion may help “The Ilonggo” break into the ONE athlete rankings.

Dejdamrong has continued to shine in the division by winning three of his last four outings, picking up a third-round TKO victory last November at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS.

Knowing this, Robin Catalan has his eyes looking up and refuses to rest on his laurels.

“You can expect a more explosive version of me in my return. Someone who is hungry and never satisfied.”

Unfinished business is how Robin Catalan views the match-up, and if he gets his wish, the fans can expect a nonstop bout of excitement as he puts everything into leveling the series with his chief rival.