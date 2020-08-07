The brackets have been filled for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament, and in the first semi-final, Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym will battle Saemapetch Fairtex in the main event of ONE: NO SURRENDER II on Friday, 14 August, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Each athlete will have a lot on the line in this bout. For starters, they've met three times already in Bangkok's Muay Thai circuit – with Rodlek leading 2-1 – so both sides will be looking for bragging rights.

Additionally, and even more importantly, the tournament champion will earn a crack at ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. With so much history, both stars know each other well.

“He is one of [the most] skilled boxers I have ever known. His punches are powerful, and he has powerful weapons and cannot be underestimated,” Rodlek says of Saemapetch.“His deadliest weapon will be his left kicks and left punches. [I’ll need to] keep my guard up, and study his strategies, styles, and patterns.”

As for his own game plan, Rodlek aims to rely on an aggressive style that's caused problems for many of his former opponents.

“If I want to win, I need to approach him first, keep the pressure on him, and not let my guard down," he says. “If I win this fight, there will be a higher chance to get [a title shot], and if I lose, I will need to start from the beginning. So, I will not let my guard down."

Having twice succumbed to the power of Rodlek – including once by TKO – Saemapetch is very aware of the difficult task that awaits him. At the same time, he's drawn valuable lessons from those encounters.

“I learned many things from him and adapted it to my style, such as attacking, punching style, heavy strikes, counterattacks, and tactics,” Saemapetch says. "[His best weapons] would be his fists, elbows, and knees – especially knees because he has mastered knee techniques.”

The Fairtex standout feels that he, too, has mastered a new set of skills, which he hopes will power him to victory in Bangkok.

“This time is different, and I also trained for additional skills,” Saemapetch says. “I have an ample amount of fighting experience, and I will use my new style to fight with him.”

