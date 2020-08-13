Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym wants to test Saemapetch’s mettle inside the ring

Thai superstars Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym and Saemapetch Fairtex are just about set to run it back when they once again meet at the center of the ONE Championship ring. This time, Rodlek wants to put a stamp on their rivalry, and watch his younger foe fade into his rear view mirror.

The highly-anticipated rematch, which is the headline bout at ONE: NO SURRENDER II, a closed-door, audience free event set for broadcast on Friday, 14 August in Bangkok, Thailand, is also a semi-final in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament.

The eventual winner of the tournament will go on to face the legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the World Title.

With less than two weeks to go until the blockbuster showdown, Rodlek is confident he’s ready for anything Saemapetch throws his way, and promises to put forth an epic performance.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the best Rodlek yet. The best is yet to come,” said Rodlek.

“I’m happy to be able to compete again. That’s already good for me. I did focus especially on getting stronger for this fight, strengthening my body as well as improving my breathing in order to build my cardio.”

Rodlek owns bragging rights in their series, having defeated Saemapetch back in 2014 when the two first met at Thailand’s prestigious Channel 7 Boxing Stadium.

Back then, Saemapetch was a mere junior, inexperienced and unworthy. Today, however, Saemapetch has emerged as one of the top talents in ONE Super Series, and has showcased a much-improved skill set since the two last met.

Rodlek acknowledges how far his opponent has come, and vows to halt him in his tracks. Determined not to take Saemapetch lightly, however, Rodlek believes he has all the tools, as well as the edge in experience to claim victory.

“I believe my experience is an advantage, but there is no room to underestimate Saemapetch. I just have to keep the pressure on him, and force him to make mistakes. That’s the key to winning this fight,” said Rodlek.

“He’s not the same Saemapetch as before. He’s shown a lot of improvement, and he’s much stronger now.”

Fans are certainly looking forward to this showdown of epic proportions. Rodlek, for one, promises all who will be watching that they can look forward to an electrifying war of attrition that they won’t soon forget. If anything, Rodlek wants to test just how strong Saemapetch has become, and he doesn’t plan on ever backing down from his younger foe.

“I’m going to walk him down and use all of my weapons and speed. I want this to be a fun fight where we both come forward. No man should take a step backward,” said Rodlek.

“I’m taking things step-by-step for now. I just have to get through Saemapetch first, and then I’ll think about the next step.”

Should Rodlek beat Saemapetch, he’ll move on to the final round, and one step closer to his goal of challenging for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

ONE: NO SURRENDER II is ONE Championship’s second event in Bangkok since resuming its flagship event schedule. Apart from the exciting main event, the show also features appearances from some of the best local Thai martial arts talent, including Pongsiri Mitsatit, Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy, and Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym, among others.