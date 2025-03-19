Rodtang admits its hard to pick favorite fight from 'world-class' ONE 172 lineup in Saitama: "I want to watch all of them"

There's no denying that ONE Championship has put together an incredibly loaded card on March 23 for ONE 172 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan because former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon couldn't pick his favorite fight on the card. Rodtang will be one-half of the main event as he takes on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa as the headliner in a flyweight kickboxing match.

Ad

Ahead of their megafight, the Thai superstar spoke with ONE Championship and revealed that every match is worth watching:

"I want to watch all of them. I really can't choose. They are all world-class matchups. It's worth watching."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aside from the Rodtang-Takeru showdown, the event will also feature five world title fights, with Tawanchai PK Saenchai fighting Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, Superlek Kiatmoo9 facing Nabil Anane for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and Adriano Moraes rematches Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

Also on the card is the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title battle between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Phetjeeja's defense of her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against Kana Morimoto.

Ad

Rodtang offers upcoming bout with Takeru at ONE 172 for his fans around the world

During the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete says that his main motivation for this match with 'The Natural Born Krusher' are his Thai fans and everyone who supports him.

'The Iron Man' also pointed out that competing in the main event of such a massive event has had him motivated for the best, as he stated:

Ad

"This sure is a huge fight for me and one of the most anticipated. I get to fight in the main event. I want to do my best for the Thai people and for my fans around the world."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.