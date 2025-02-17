“Rodtang beats Takeru 100%” - Former foe Jacob Smith predicts Rodtang’s victory against Takeru in ONE 172 super fight

A former opponent in Rodtang Jitmuangnon's long list of victims is sure to tune in as the Thai powerhouse faces Takeru Segawa in their highly anticipated showdown.

Ad

The blockbuster encounter between these two striking juggernauts will headline ONE 172 on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The five-round flyweight kickboxing battle is set to be a thrilling main event.

When ONE Championship shared highlights from Rodtang’s most recent outing on Instagram, one familiar name left a prediction in the comments section.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jacob Smith, who fought Rodtang twice and lost both encounters in dominant fashion, expressed his thoughts on the matchup.

The Englishman is confident that Rodtang will defeat Takeru at his own game when the two meet next month.

He wrote:

"Rodtang beats Takeru 100% even at his own game in kickboxing."

Jacob Smith's comment on Instagram

Smith’s perspective carries weight, having shared a total of eight rounds with the Thai megastar.

Ad

Their most recent bout was in November 2024 when they clashed for five intense rounds. From the opening bell, Rodtang was in complete command, pressing forward with relentless pressure and landing thunderous hooks and sharp elbows.

Smith struggled to find his rhythm, consistently getting countered as he tried to launch his own offense.

Rodtang’s offense took its toll in the third round, where he opened a cut on Smith, forcing his opponent into survival mode.

Ad

From there, it was clear there was no stopping the Thai hard-hitter. He maintained his composure and skillfully cruised to a unanimous decision victory, repeating the result of their first meeting in May 2022.

Rodtang turns his attention to Takeru

With that chapter now behind him, Rodtang Jitmuangnon now puts his full focus on Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

This high-profile duel has been over a year in the making. Originally scheduled for ONE 165 in January 2024, the bout was postponed after Rodtang sustained a hand injury.

Fully recovered and ready to perform, “The Iron Man” is raring to put forth another highlight-reel performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.